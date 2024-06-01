FIG SEASON

(This post is adapted from my book Growing Figs in Cold Climates)

Figs for All

For cold-climate fig growers, the harvest season is upon us. (Fig growers in warmer climates have been harvesting fresh figs for weeks.) But even here in the north, the harvest could continue for weeks to come since the so-called “main crop” fig fruits keep forming and ripening as long as the weather and sunlight keeps stems growing.

Some people might say, “Why go through the trouble of caring for a fig plant when you could buy fresh figs in the market? The fragile skin and the perishability of the fresh fruit doesn’t lend itself to commercial handling, which is why commercial figs, when you do find them in the market, have been harvested while still underripe and firm.” Then the claim could be, “Just let those market fruits sit out for a few days to sweeten up.” Nix on that also. A fig fruit will not further ripen once harvested. It might soften and sweeten a bit, but what’s taking place is more incipient rot — microorganisms degrading cell walls and changing starches to sugars — than ripening.

In fact, caring for a fig tree is very little trouble. Even in cold climates, where special techniques are needed for this subtropical plant. Fig plants are relatively pest-free. And, they can be grown in pots, even small ones, although the larger the pot the larger the harvest. Their main requirement is to bathe in six or more hours of daily summer sunshine.

Hurry Them Up

We cold-climate fig growers tend to get very excited about seeing little figlets developing in the axils of the plants’ leaves, which is where a leaf joins a stem. But we must be patient because after their initial swelling, those small figs seem to just sit there forever. A fruit’s swelling could be characterized by a sigmoidal growth curve, with a sharp initial increase (the hopeful phase) followed by a flattening (where impatience sets in) and then another rapid increase in size and weight, as well as sugars, coupled with softening and a change in color (the reward phase). Main crop figs, as mentioned previously, ripen beginning with the oldest fruits at the proximal ends of stems and progressing sequentially towards the distal ends of the stems.

Depending on the length of the growing season and the variety of fig, some number of the youngest fruit will not ripen. If you fear your figs not ripening, or not enough are ripening, you can do something about it.

Pinching out the growing tip atop a stem could speed up fruit production lower along the stem, especially along any stem which, if you peer closely into the leaf axils, you see two small buds. Typically, one of the buds has the potential to grow out into a stem; the other could swell up to become a figlet.

Later in summer, some fig aficionados pinch out the tip of a growing stem along which grow reasonably developed figlets. The theory is that by stopping further stem growth, albeit, temporarily, energy that was being pumped into stem growth then is diverted to fruit growth. I’m not yet convinced about this technique.

Ripening of nearly ripe figs can be hastened by “oiling the eye,” which is just what it sounds like. Put a drop of olive oil on the eye, the opening opposite the stem end of the fruit. I tried this once as the fig season was drawing to a close. The fruit did ripen but flavor seemed to suffer some. Then again, the fig season was drawing to a close; cooler temperatures and less sunlight also could have accounted for less flavorful figs.

How to Enjoy

With or without your intervention, make the most of your FIGurative efforts (sorry ’bout that; I couldn’t resist) by dealing with your harvest in the best possible way. The fresh fruit doesn’t travel very well further than arm’s length, that is, from plant right to mouth. At any rate, eat it soon. There’s a plate of fresh figs I harvested just before dinner tonight; we ate some and will save the rest for tomorrow’s breakfast. Any not eaten after that go to the compost pile.

Only when I have more figs than I could possibly eat do I conjure up other ways to use them. I’ve dried some by halving them and placing them in a dehydrator. They were good, although quite different from the dried “white Turkish figs” you find in the markets. Those are dried Smyrna figs, also called Lob Injure, a kind of fig that requires pollination and is suitable only for Mediterranean-type climates.

I mostly grow fruits to eat fresh. My most complicated fig recipe is to eat the fruit with some super-dark chocolate. Mmmmm. Perhaps with a touch of some liqueur.

I’ll close with a quote from a poem, entitled “Figs,” by D. H. Lawrence, “The proper way to eat a fig, in society / Is to split it in four, holding it by the stump / And open it, so that it is a glittering, rosy, moist, honeyed, heavy-petalled four-petalled flower.”

Tsk. Tsk. Those Brits. Very poetic, but I don’t eat my figs this way.