OUT TO PRUNE, WITH WHAT?

Pruning (Book) Perks

One perk of writing a book about pruning (The Pruning Book) is that, in the months after publication, I kept getting gifts in the mail, gifts in the form of pruning tools to try out. The pruning shears hang on a row of wooden pegs near my back door, loppers hang on pegs in the garage, and hand saws fill a five gallon bucket. All the big-name brands are represented, from ARS to Bahco to Corona to Felco to Fiskars to Silky. With many models of each brand of tool at my fingertips, it’s easy to know which ones I like the best. They’re the ones for which I reach most frequently.

With the coldest part of winter behind us (and even that not very cold), it’s time for me to start pruning. A sunny day with temperatures in the 40s makes pruning an enjoyable excuse to be outdoors. Into my leather holster, which came with the shears, goes my ARS hand pruning shears. Sometimes, if I need to cut stems that are a bit beefier, I’ll grab instead my Felco shears. Or, for lighter pruning, my Pica shears. Those are my three favorites. All are excellent although the ARS shears have the edge for me.

But that’s me. As they say, “Your results (preferences) may differ.”

And Candidates Are . . .

Pruning shears are the tool to have if you’re going to have just one tool for pruning. This is the tool you’ll use for pruning roses and for the majority of cuts on fruit plants, houseplants, and young ornamental trees and bushes.

Better quality pruning shears cost more and are well worth the extra money. Prices can vary from around ten dollars to more than a hundred. “Better quality” can mean many things: a tool made from better materials; a tool designed to cut better under some circumstances; perhaps a tool that is more comfortable to use. This last point –- comfortable to use -– is most important.

The business ends of pruning shears have either anvil or bypass blades. With anvil shears, a sharp blade comes down on a flat, opposing surface. The flat edge is soft metal so as not to dull the opposing sharp edge. By-pass shears, in contrast, work more like scissors, with two sharp blades sliding past each other.

Anvil shears are generally cheaper than by-pass shears —- and the price difference is reflected in the resulting cut. Too often, anvil blades crush part of the stem at the end of the cut. Plants recover best from clean wounds, but if the two blades do not mate perfectly, the resulting incomplete cut leaves the severed stem hanging on by a thread of bark. That wide, flattened blade also makes it difficult to get the tool right up against the base of the stem you want to remove.

Because a pair of hand shears is such a useful tool — one which you might drop into your back pocket each time you walk out to the garden — check out the weight, the hand fit, and the balance of prospective candidates before settling on one. Can the blades be removed for sharpening or replacement? A by-pass pruner should have an adjustable tension screw, so that the blades can be made to close easily, yet be tight enough so that they do not bind on a stem.

Special features found on some pruning shears might have their appeal. Some shears are tailored to fit small hands or left hands. The blades of some bypass shears are hooked at their ends to help prevent a stem from slipping free of the jaws as you cut. Other shears achieve the same effect with a rolling action of one bypass blade along the other as the handle is squeezed.

A ratcheting action makes it easier to slice through thick stems, but you do have to squeeze repeatedly for a each cut. Shears might ease hand strain by having hand grips that rotate as you make the cut.

Give any pair of pruning shears care and it will give you years of service. Dirt can nick or dull sharp edges, so give the blades an occasional wipe with a oil-dabbed rag. Clean sap off blades with a rag dipped in a solvent such as kerosene. Periodically apply a few drops of oil to the bolt that joins the blades, as well as to the spring that spreads the handles.

Pruning shears cut most easily and quickly if their blades are sharp, and clean cuts heal quickest. On anvil shears, sharpen only one blade, and sharpen it on both sides. On by-pass shears, sharpen both blades, each on its outside edge only.

Lop or Saw Even though a pair pruning shears is the one tool to have if you’re going to have just one pruning tool, they’re not for pruning everything. Attempting to shimmy and wiggle the tool through branches could hurt both the plant and the shears. Stems huskier than about a half-inch in diameter call for different tools.

So I also grab my Fiskars PowerGear2® Lopper before I walk out the door. What’s nice about this tool is its light weight, fiberglass composite handles and its gearing mechanism which triples the cutting power. Mine has 18-inch handles but they’re also made with longer handles which, though more unwieldy to weave in among branches, provide more leverage for easier cutting.

The business end of any lopper is the same as for the shears, bypass or anvil, and, again, I recommend the bypass. The longer handles of the lopper give leverage to slice through branches up around in inch in diameter. Thicker than that and the lopper could be damaged and/or the cut could end up ragged.

So into my back pocket goes a small folding hand saw. Many manufacturers make hand saws. If they have so-called turbo, Japanese, tri-edge, or three-angled blades, they’re all equally good.

Carrying those three tools, I can cut just about anything needing to be pruned.