AND THE BEST PASTE TOMATO IS . . .

Is a Tomato a Tomato

If a rose is a rose is a rose is a rose, then a tomato is a tomato is a tomato. Or surely a paste tomato is. After all, paste tomatoes are rarely eaten fresh; they are mostly just cooked.

Each summer in my garden, we grow and put up enough canned tomatoes to keep us in soup, stew, and sauce for at least a year. A couple of summers ago, I sorted through some of the paste tomato varieties available, planting, growing, and evaluating flavors of the reputed best. These were varieties highly touted by seed purveyors, some gardeners, and on the web.

I admit to entering this foray with prejudices. One was a bias in favor of San Marzano, a variety that I have grown for years. Fresh, San Marzano is dry, mealy, and bland, but cook it and the flavor turns piquant, oozing tomato-ness.

I also had another prejudice, a bias against the variety Roma, which I have unfortunately grown in the past and is so well-known and available that paste tomatoes sometimes are just called Roma tomatoes. Bland, bland, bland. Other varieties I’ve grown in years past include La Rossa, Viva Italia, and Super Marzano. Like Roma, they were disappointing, not worth including in my trial.

Before going out in the field, let’s try to define a paste tomato. We could say that such tomatoes are all pear-shaped, with thick walls and small seed chambers so the pulp quickly cooks into a thick sauce. Or we could say a paste tomato is any tomato good for cooking in terms of flavor or juiciness, whatever the shape of the fruit. I chose the latter definition after discovering some tomatoes that made delectable sauce were not pear shaped at all.

How Tomatoes Grow

You have to grow paste tomatoes if you want the best. The variety you’re most likely to purchase fresh in the supermarket is that insipid Roma or one of its equally flavorless commercial counterparts. These varieties are also the ones you’re most likely to find lined up alongside other tomato transplants at garden centers and nurseries.

Fortunately, tomatoes are easy to raise from seed. Sow seeds indoors in potting soil six weeks before the average date of your last killing frost. On that last frost date, acclimate the plants to life outdoors by moving them outside on balmy days to a location sheltered from the full forces of wind and sun. After a week or two of “hardening off,” set plants in their permanent homes.

Spacing for tomato plants depends on how you grow them and whether they are “determinate” or “indeterminate” (usually indicated on the seed packet or in the seed catalog). Stems of determinate tomatoes end in flower clusters, so further growth is always from side shoots. Indeterminate tomatoes flower along their stems, so any stem can keep growing until stopped by frost. When you pull off side shoots to prune a staked, indeterminate tomato plant, the result is a single, ever elongating stem with fruits continuously developing and hanging along it at intervals.

Determinate tomatoes and staked, pruned indeterminate tomatoes can be planted as close as eighteen inches apart. Unpruned, indeterminate plants need about five feet between them.

Most paste tomato varieties, especially commercial ones, are determinate. This type of growth habit makes good commercial sense: the squat plants can be grown close together and the ripening period is concentrated, so much so that harvest is often “once over” with a machine. The downside is that the plants produce fewer leaves per fruit, resulting — all other things being equal — in tomatoes with inferior flavor. The stress of concentrated ripening also makes them more susceptible to diseases.

Drum Roll

It was a hot day in August when my taste panel of three sat down for the first tasting session. Although my original plan was to rate the quality of paste tomatoes for their usual purpose — cooking — I decided also to rate them for fresh eating. After all, wouldn’t it be dandy if a variety could yield tomatoes for slicing into sandwiches as well as for simmering down into scrumptious sauces?

Fresh, San Marzano bore out previous experience, with flavorless fruits. Banana Legs was even worse; what little flavor it did have was bad. Bland, with slight astringency and poor flavor was Ohio 8556 — little wonder with a name that says “plum shaped, red, meaty” and nothing more.

Not awful, but also not good, with passable for fresh eating were Martino’s Roma, Rocky, and San Remo.

A couple of varieties surprised us with good fresh flavors and textures. Anna Russian and Amish Paste were mild but quite tasty. Tops among the lot for fresh eating was Howard’s German, its tangy fruits having plenty of juice and smooth texture.

Next, all samples were simmered for a couple of hours. I expected all plum tomatoes to taste at least passably good cooked. Not so. Banana Legs was the loser again, with a mushy, sickly sweet, off-flavor. Almost as bad was Ohio 8556, which had no body and was slightly astringent. San Remo retained the low rating it had fresh.

Martino’s Roma was good, tangy and rich, but not tomato-y enough.

The consensus for the best tasting tomatoes after cooking included — as predicted — San Marzano. We also gave top honors to Amish Paste for being very full-bodied and rich, and Anna’s Russian, yielding perhaps the most tomato-y flavored stew of the lot and surely the the most intensely red one. Howard German also maintained its high rating.

Although I chose to grow cooking tomatoes that had been given top ratings by others, our ratings followed a bell curve such as would be expected from any diverse population: a few outstanding varieties, a few awful varieties, and many that were just okay. This was true both for fresh and cooked flavor, and the rating for most varieties was different in each category.

Why such a range for the alleged crème de la crème of paste tomatoes? Perhaps because taste is a matter of taste. More probably, it was because we deliberately avoided being distracted by yield, harvest window, disease resistance, or any other quality except flavor — the main reason, in my opinion, for plucking tomatoes from backyard plants rather than market shelves.